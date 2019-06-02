George E. Tracy III



Hopewell Junction - George E. Tracy, III, 85, an area resident for 59 years and previously of Peekskill, died on May 26, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on March 15, 1934 in Peekskill, George was the son of George E. Tracy II and Sara Frances (Lent) Tracy Mullen. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1954 - 1956. After his honorable discharge as an Army Corporal, George was a member of the Civil Air Patrol at Peekskill High School. George was employed as a meter reader for Central Hudson in Beacon, Fishkill and Wappingers Falls for 34 years until his retirement in 1999.



George was a proud member of the Zion Episcopal Church Choir in Wappingers Falls for 30 years; past governor of the Peekskill Moose Lodge; and past president of the Peekskill American Legion Fife and Drum Corp.



On June 1, 1958 at St. Mary's Church in Mohegan Lake, George married the love of his life, Eileen Hochsprung, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dawn Marie Gregg of Hopewell Junction, George Edward Tracy IV and his wife Susan of Elbridge, Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) Craig Steven Tracy and his wife Veronica of Gulfport, MI, Brett Matthew Tracy and his wife Toni of Wappingers Falls, Kerry Adam Tracy of Philmont, and Shane Patrick Tracy and his wife Niki of Hopewell Junction; his 16 grandchildren ; his 15 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Phyllis Foley of FL, and Patty Perry and her husband Robey of Peekskill; his sister-in-law, Betty Tracy of NC; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends and acquaintances.. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Matthew Gregg; and his brother, Lawrence Tracy.



A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Satterlee Pl, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon in the Parish Hall in celebration of both the life and the continued journey of our precious Irishman.



Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County Office for the Aging, 114 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com