George (Joe) Giuffré
Flat Rock, NC - George (Joe) Giuffré, age 87, son of Antonina Lo Sardo and Cono Giuffré from Naso, Sicily, died at Elizabeth House, Flat Rock, NC, on August 22, 2020 of pancreatic metastatic cancer. He was born in Port Jervis, NY, and was a resident of Bronx, NY, from 1942 to 1951. Joe graduated from Cardinal Hayes H.S. in 1951, and in 1952 was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean War. After his military service, he attended N.Y.S. Technical Institute in Binghamton, NY, graduating in 1957. Upon graduation, Joe joined Ansco, a division of GAF, in Binghamton, NY. In 1957 Joe married Loretta Catherine Molloy, also from Port Jervis, NY, and in 1960 they had two children: Michele Ann and Joseph Anthony. After working at Ansco for 9 years, Joe joined IBM in East Fishkill, NY, where he helped develop photolithographic and advanced e-beam processes for creating solid state micro-electronic circuit chips used in computers. He is the recipient of an IBM Outstanding Invention award, a second level invention achievement award, has nine inventions to his name, and is the recipient of five U.S. Patents.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, his daughter Michele Giuffré Reid and her husband Taylor Reid of CA, his son Joseph Giuffré and his wife Dorothy Vacca of NY, and four grandchildren: Gabriella Giuffré, Anthony Giuffré, Alexander Reid and Sarah Reid. Joe volunteered at the Henderson County Visitor Center for many years, was membership chairman at the Henderson County History Center, and was a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Ridge Center for Life Long Learning.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville with Reverend Jonathan Torres as celebrant.
Many thanks for the loving care from Carolina Village and Hospice. If you so desire, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
