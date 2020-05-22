|
George Goloway
Poughkeepsie, New York - George Goloway, 93, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
George was born in the Bronx on June 23, 1926. He was the son of the late Stephen and Tekla Goloway.
George was a graduate of City College with a degree in Engineering and also served his country in the United States Army.
On June 29, 1963, George married Sandra A. Wermick in Monticello, New York.
George was a twenty year local resident. He was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill. He loved watching the NY Giants, gardening, doing crossword puzzles and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife Sandra of Poughkeepsie, his two daughters, Ann Singer and her husband Anthony of Hopewell Junction, Lynn Paulet and her husband Tracy of Lagrangeville, his grandchildren, Daniel Singer, Emily Singer, Tommy Paulet, Nicky Paulet and his two nieces Stephanie and Frances.
George was predeceased by his brother Edward Goloway.
Due to the underlying circumstances, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020