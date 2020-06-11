George Hanson
Hopewell Junction - George W. Hanson, 93, of Hopewell Junction, NY, died in his home on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his son, George Eric Hanson and daughter-in-law, Danielle, of Hopewell Junction, and step-daughter, Cindy MacMillan, of Chadds Ford, PA. He is also survived by his cousins, the Wenzel family of Rye, New York, his close friend and companion Alice Hall of Franklin, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Elisabeth Hanson, and his former wife, Esther Anne Wiley.
George was born in Port Chester, NY, the son of Hilma and Arthur Hanson, and grew up in the towns of Katonah, NY, and Valhalla, NY. He graduated from White Plains High School in New York in 1944. A World War II veteran, George served in the U.S Navy, from 1944 - 1946, where he was stationed in the South Pacific as a radioman. He attended Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA, from 1946 to 1948, before transferring to Columbia University in New York. He graduated from Columbia in 1950.
From 1952 to 1977, George was a teacher at Rye Country Day School, in Rye, NY. He taught English and History and became the History Department Chair in 1964. He also coached the soccer and ice hockey teams, taught music, including wind ensembles, and ran the private music lesson program.
Many of George's greatest accomplishments were in the world of competitive sailboat racing. In 1956, he bought his beloved Herreshoff S Boat, Phoenix, and became a member of Horseshoe Harbor Yacht Club in Larchmont, NY. He was inducted into the Herreshoff Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, in June 2011.
Music was also a constant in George's life and he played with many musicians, amateurs and pros alike. In 1988 he joined The Big Band Sound, a 20 piece jazz orchestra based out of Poughkeepsie, NY, that recreates music from the big band era. George performed with the band at numerous venues throughout the twenty plus years that he was with them.
A devoted and patient teacher, George's red thread throughout his life was to help others excel on their own. He was generous and giving with his many talents and had a tremendous impact on those he mentored. His wit was renowned and always hinted at his inner thoughts ... indeed, he used it to educate, levitate, and inspire an interest in History.
A memorial service will be scheduled once gathering restrictions are lifted so we can all join together to remember George's life and his many achievements and contributions. In the interim, donations can be made in his memory to the Jane Goodall Institute (www.janegoodall.org), the ASPCA (www.aspca.org), or the Public Broadcasting Service (www.pbs.org).
For more information, please visit www.sclass.org and www.thebigbandsound.com. Please visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Hopewell Junction - George W. Hanson, 93, of Hopewell Junction, NY, died in his home on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his son, George Eric Hanson and daughter-in-law, Danielle, of Hopewell Junction, and step-daughter, Cindy MacMillan, of Chadds Ford, PA. He is also survived by his cousins, the Wenzel family of Rye, New York, his close friend and companion Alice Hall of Franklin, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Elisabeth Hanson, and his former wife, Esther Anne Wiley.
George was born in Port Chester, NY, the son of Hilma and Arthur Hanson, and grew up in the towns of Katonah, NY, and Valhalla, NY. He graduated from White Plains High School in New York in 1944. A World War II veteran, George served in the U.S Navy, from 1944 - 1946, where he was stationed in the South Pacific as a radioman. He attended Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA, from 1946 to 1948, before transferring to Columbia University in New York. He graduated from Columbia in 1950.
From 1952 to 1977, George was a teacher at Rye Country Day School, in Rye, NY. He taught English and History and became the History Department Chair in 1964. He also coached the soccer and ice hockey teams, taught music, including wind ensembles, and ran the private music lesson program.
Many of George's greatest accomplishments were in the world of competitive sailboat racing. In 1956, he bought his beloved Herreshoff S Boat, Phoenix, and became a member of Horseshoe Harbor Yacht Club in Larchmont, NY. He was inducted into the Herreshoff Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, in June 2011.
Music was also a constant in George's life and he played with many musicians, amateurs and pros alike. In 1988 he joined The Big Band Sound, a 20 piece jazz orchestra based out of Poughkeepsie, NY, that recreates music from the big band era. George performed with the band at numerous venues throughout the twenty plus years that he was with them.
A devoted and patient teacher, George's red thread throughout his life was to help others excel on their own. He was generous and giving with his many talents and had a tremendous impact on those he mentored. His wit was renowned and always hinted at his inner thoughts ... indeed, he used it to educate, levitate, and inspire an interest in History.
A memorial service will be scheduled once gathering restrictions are lifted so we can all join together to remember George's life and his many achievements and contributions. In the interim, donations can be made in his memory to the Jane Goodall Institute (www.janegoodall.org), the ASPCA (www.aspca.org), or the Public Broadcasting Service (www.pbs.org).
For more information, please visit www.sclass.org and www.thebigbandsound.com. Please visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.