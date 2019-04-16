Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
For more information about
George Hennessy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hennessy Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Hennessy Sr. Obituary
George Hennessy, Sr.

- - George Hennessy, Sr., 88, died April 10, 2019 at Cape Coral Rehab, Cape Coral, FL. Formally of Pleasant Valley, NY, George was the son of Frank and Irene Dorn Hennessy, who predeceased him.

He leaves a wife, Dorothy, of FL, 2 sons George (Bummer) Jr., Timothy (Vicky) Sr.; daughter Kim (Kenneth) Russo of FL; 4 grandsons Jason Russo, Joshua Russo, Justin Parrott, Timothy Jr.; 2 granddaughters Barbara (Dennis) Walsh, Megan Parrott; great-grandson Scott Walsh & great-granddaughter Grace Walsh. He is preceded in death by his daughter Terri.

George worked for IBM and managed the Overlook and Hyde Park Drive-In snack bars for many years. He belonged to the Pleasant Valley Fire Co, the American Legion of Pleasant Valley and coached little league in Pleasant Valley for several years. George bowled at Mardi Bob Lanes and golfed for many years before moving to FL where he worked part-time for Publix Supermarket.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11am on Friday, April 19th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, Cape Coral, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now