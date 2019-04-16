|
|
George Hennessy, Sr.
- - George Hennessy, Sr., 88, died April 10, 2019 at Cape Coral Rehab, Cape Coral, FL. Formally of Pleasant Valley, NY, George was the son of Frank and Irene Dorn Hennessy, who predeceased him.
He leaves a wife, Dorothy, of FL, 2 sons George (Bummer) Jr., Timothy (Vicky) Sr.; daughter Kim (Kenneth) Russo of FL; 4 grandsons Jason Russo, Joshua Russo, Justin Parrott, Timothy Jr.; 2 granddaughters Barbara (Dennis) Walsh, Megan Parrott; great-grandson Scott Walsh & great-granddaughter Grace Walsh. He is preceded in death by his daughter Terri.
George worked for IBM and managed the Overlook and Hyde Park Drive-In snack bars for many years. He belonged to the Pleasant Valley Fire Co, the American Legion of Pleasant Valley and coached little league in Pleasant Valley for several years. George bowled at Mardi Bob Lanes and golfed for many years before moving to FL where he worked part-time for Publix Supermarket.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11am on Friday, April 19th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, Cape Coral, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019