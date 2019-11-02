|
George Herman Fox
Deal Island, MD - George Herman Fox, 74, of Deal Island Maryland and formerly of Germantown, NY died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home. George was born June 16, 1945 in Wayland, NY. He was the son of the late Mary (McDowell) Fox and the late Herman Fox, both of Wayland. George graduated from Wayland Central school in 1963. He was a graduate of Simmons College of Mortuary Science with an associate's degree in applied science. George was a highly decorated Army Sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam with multiple Bronze Stars. After being honorably discharged from the military, George moved to Germantown, NY and began his career as a Funeral Director. For nearly 50 years, George owned and operated the Yadack-Fox Funeral Home on Main Street in Germantown, where he proved to be a pillar in his community. He was the caring person that would always answer your call for help, no matter the time of day. An outstanding man, he made it his life's mission to help others during difficult times, and to be the one person we all could rely on. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. In part of being an outstanding member of his community, George was a member of many fraternal organizations including The Masons, The Germantown Lions Club, Member of the National Funeral Directors Association, Life member of the VFW Post 6396 and Jennings-Willet American Legion Post.
George spent his retirement building his new empire by hand, something he had done his entire life. George was an avid fisherman that recently enjoyed crabbing on his boat. He could always be seen "buzzing" his friends and family with his powered parachute all over Columbia County. George loved his toys, he had a helicopter and powered parachute that he would take anyone willing to fly with him out for a ride, his boat that he used to get around his swamp and his fishing boat. George loved being outdoors and was enjoying life on his farm with his loving wife and son, Paula and Adrian. Known for his wit, George had the ability to make everyone laugh. He would put a smile on every face that came through his Funeral Home and that was one of the most admiral things about him.
George is predeceased by his first wife Diane (Riter) Fox and his second wife Paula (DeCheck) Fox. Survivors include his son Todd Fox and Fiance' Jennifer of Ormond Beach, Florida, his son Adrian Fox of Deal Island, Maryland his granddaughter Amber Fox (Anthony DiCapua) of Poughkeepsie, New York, great grandchildren Aubrey DiCapua, Zoe Fox, Gavin and Ella Smiley, sister Nancy Moore of Germantown, New York and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 4-8pm at Traver McCurry Funeral Home in Catskill. Services will be held at 11am Monday at the Reformed Church of Germantown. The Rev. David Tipple will officiate. Graveside service to follow at the Reformed Church Cemetery of Germantown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in George's memory.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019