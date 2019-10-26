|
|
George L. DuBraski, Sr.
Poughkeepsie - George L. DuBraski, Sr., 77, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 24, 2019 at The Grand @ River Valley Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 12, 1942, the son of Michael & Susan Stofa DuBraski. George married Barbara A. Meddaugh on August 25, 1962 in St. Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. She survives at home.
George was employed as a Yard Manager at Love Effron Oil Co. in Poughkeepsie, NY. He retired in 2007. He was a life member of The Pirate Canoe Club with over 50 years of membership. George was a loving husband and father; he enjoyed playing pool and his beer.
Survivors include his sons: Theron "T" DuBraski and his Significant Other Ericka Von Salews and George L. DuBraski, Jr. both of Poughkeepsie, NY; brother: Jack(Barbara) DuBraski of Syracuse, NY; sisters: Jean DuBraski and Betty Maloney both of Poughkeepsie, NY. There is 1 grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: brothers: Michael, Joseph, Billy Robert "Moe"; sisters: Mary Takacs, Theresa Saintomas, Dolores DuBraski and a nephew: Michael Saintomas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be following at 7 PM. Burial is at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019