Dr. George L. Spielberger
Poughkeepsie - Dr. George L. Spielberger, 92, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home. Born in Manhattan, NY on January 13, 1927 he was the son of the late Murray and Augusta Spielberger. On December 27, 1952 he married Eleanor E. Furiga in New Haven, CT and she predeceased him on October 21, 2013. Dr. Spielberger was a self employed Dentist in Poughkeepsie for 62 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Dutchess Golf Club, Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, Arlington Rotary Club, Amrita Club, as well as the Photography Club, as he was an accomplished photographer. Dr. Spielberger served in the US Navy during the Korean War as a Dentist. He was a 1st Rate golfer who had 4 holes-in-one. He also was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dr. Spielberger is survived by his children; his son Michael and wife Tara Spielberger of Mesa, AZ and his daughters Holly and husband Richard Tedaldi of Bedminster, NJ, Melissa Beck of Hoboken, NJ and Candace Haydock of Chestnut Hill, MA. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and services are private. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 31, 2019