George Mercer
Fishkill - George Robert Mercer, a resident of Fishkill for 50 years and formerly of Bayside, Queens, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was 82.
Son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Hoffman) Mercer, he was born in Queens on March 10, 1937. George received his undergraduate degree from Springfield College and his master's degree from New York University. He worked as a schoolteacher for over 20 years at Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, where he additionally served as a guidance counselor and coach.
He loved horse racing and co-owned several racehorses for 60 years with his good friend Armand. A restauranteur, George owned many restaurants including The Ship's Wheel and Shannon Pub. He loved sports and was an avid New York Mets, Giants, and Jets fan.
On June 30, 1957, he married Dorothy (Groves) Mercer at St. Andrew's Church in Flushing, Queens. George was predeceased by Dorothy on September 11, 2004.
Survivors include his three sons, George Mercer of Poughkeepsie, Paul Mercer & his wife Paula of Fishkill, and Stephen Mercer of Fishkill; his brother, Larry Mercer & his wife Rita of Florida; his sister, Carol Vargas & her husband Carlos of Yonkers; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 () or the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (www.dementiasociety.org).
For online tributes, please visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019