George Miller
Poughkeepsie - George Miller, 96, of Poughkeepsie, died at home on February 19, 2020.
Born on February 8, 1924 in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Philip Miller and Anna Toth. He was the youngest of three children and remembered fondly by all that knew him over his lifetime.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Margaret Sandison and Irene Gatto of Poughkeepsie.
George was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII and was a proud member of the American Legion for 70 years. George had a successful career working for the Retail Credit company and IBM before retiring.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Miller (Just) married in St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie; his two children and their spouses: Steven Miller and Wanda of Northville, N.Y. and Sharon Niznik and Robert of Pleasant Valley, N.Y.; his six grandchildren: Jonathon Miller, Christopher Miller, Caitlin Brooks, Kaitlyn Niznik, Jeffrey Niznik, Jessica Miller, two great grandchildren: David and Gabriel Brooks and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A private mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that if memorial donations are to be made in his name that they go to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020