George R. Bruno
Millbrook - On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, George R. Bruno husband and father of four children, peacefully passed away at his home in Millbrook, NY at age of 92 with his wife at his side. George was born on March 18th, 1928 in Mt Vernon, NY to John and Christina Giaccione Bruno. He was the youngest of 11 children. He graduated from AB Davis High School in Mt Vernon, NY in 1946 and earned his BS degree in Education from Fordham University in 1950 as the first member of his family to attend college. He then earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from NY Law School in 1953. George served his country in the US Army during the Korean War from May of 1953 through May of 1955. He spent the majority of his professional career (30yrs) as a Contracts Specialist at IBM in the Hudson Valley region of NY. On May 25th, 1957, he married Margaret Mary (Marge) Gorman. They raised four children, Glenn, Laura, CJ, Rich.
George was an active member of St Joseph's Catholic Parish in Millbrook, NY serving as a Eucharistic minister, lector, and 10-year faith development (CCD) instructor. George had a passion for maintaining traditions from his Italian ethnic upbringing including gardening and cooking. He was an avid Big Band music lover, particularly The Glenn Miller Band and he was a loyal fan of the NY Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Thoroughbred Horse Racing fan. He also delivered food for the Meals on Wheels.
George was preceded in death by his parents Christina and John, and all 10 of his siblings Pat, Anna, John, Frank, Nancy, Jim, Charlie, Gloria, Rita and Lucie. He is survived by his wife Marge; his four children, Glenn, Laura (Mark Driscoll), CJ (Mary Ellen Lutz), Rich (Katherine Slattery); five grandchildren, Allie, KJ, Jules, Elizabeth, and Jack; and several nieces, nephews.
Given the reality of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a small private burial service will be held on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Millbrook. Donations in George's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15 North Ave PO Box 439, Millbrook, NY 12545.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020