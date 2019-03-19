George S. Kelly, Jr.



EAST FISHKILL - George S. Kelly, Jr., 77, an area resident since 1979 and formerly of Mahopac, died on March 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in White Plains on September 2, 1941, he was the son of George S. Kelly Sr. and Alice Patricia Tobin Kelly. George had been employed by Con Edison for 40 years. He retired as a Chief Lineman Specialist. George was an avid fan of the NY Giants, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and vacationing in Maine. He took great pride in his home, and loved working in his yard.



On August 3, 1963 at St. John's Church in White Plains, George married Beverly Ann Anderson who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters, Cheryl Graham and Charlene Hartley and her husband Derek; his grandsons, Andrew, Johnathan, Joseph and Jesse George; and his brother, Michael Kelly, his wife Kim, and their sons, John Patrick, Brian, Michael and Brandon.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at 5pm.



Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019