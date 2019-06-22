Resources
George Santos
George Santos Sr.

George Santos Sr. In Memoriam
07/22/1939 - 06/22/2019

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace, how much this says,

Be free of pain no more to weep,

Find joy that never ends, possess

new life that here you could not keep.

"Rest In Peace", and though we grieve,

Reaching for your hand in vain,

our faith is such that we believe

that all of us shall meet again.

"Rest In Peace", the drums are still.

The smoke has cleared, the battle's done.

And now forever yours to keep,

The golden prize that you have won.

Dear blessed sleep that merely marks

the ending of a holy quest,

your gentle touch remains upon

the hearts of those who loved you best.



Always In My Heart

Linda, Children, and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 22, 2019
