07/22/1939 - 06/22/2019
Rest In Peace
Rest in peace, how much this says,
Be free of pain no more to weep,
Find joy that never ends, possess
new life that here you could not keep.
"Rest In Peace", and though we grieve,
Reaching for your hand in vain,
our faith is such that we believe
that all of us shall meet again.
"Rest In Peace", the drums are still.
The smoke has cleared, the battle's done.
And now forever yours to keep,
The golden prize that you have won.
Dear blessed sleep that merely marks
the ending of a holy quest,
your gentle touch remains upon
the hearts of those who loved you best.
Always In My Heart
Linda, Children, and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 22, 2019