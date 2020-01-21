|
|
George Thomas Gaines, III
Our beloved George Thomas Gaines III peacefully passed away at home on January 10, 2020.
George was born October 9, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY to George Sr. and Doris Gaines.
He is survived by his son George Thomas Franklin Green of New Milford, CT; siblings, Charlene Goddard of Hyde Park, NY and Lori Gaines of Poughkeepsie, NY as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment at Lagrange Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020