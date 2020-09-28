George V. Burgevin
Poughkeepsie - George V. Burgevin, 68, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on August 9, 2020 at home. Born August 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Edwin and Louise (Edwards) Burgevin. He was also predeceased by his sister, Leslie V. Burgevin.
George made a career in banking, first at Dutchess Bank and then as Manager of Key Bank in Poughkeepsie. He later worked as a Security Officer at Marist College.
George was an avid golfer and loved the sport of fishing.
