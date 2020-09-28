1/1
George V. Burgevin
George V. Burgevin

Poughkeepsie - George V. Burgevin, 68, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on August 9, 2020 at home. Born August 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Edwin and Louise (Edwards) Burgevin. He was also predeceased by his sister, Leslie V. Burgevin.

George made a career in banking, first at Dutchess Bank and then as Manager of Key Bank in Poughkeepsie. He later worked as a Security Officer at Marist College.

George was an avid golfer and loved the sport of fishing.

There are no calling hours and services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
