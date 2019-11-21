|
George Warnefeld
Tivoli - George W. Warnefeld, 73, a longtime resident of Tivoli, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on March 18, 1946, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Diehl) Warnefeld. George married Sharon Shaler on April 8, 1995 at St. Paul's Trinity Parish- Tivoli, NY. Sharon survives at home in Tivoli.
For many years and until his retirement, George worked as an engineer with CSX based in Selkirk, NY.
George was a member and treasurer of Monumental Lodge #374, F&AM in Tivoli, NY, and a parishioner of St. Paul's/Trinity Parish in Tivoli, NY.
In addition to his loving wife Sharon, he is survived by a step son, Rudy Firmbach III of Kinderhook, NY; his sister and brother in law, Karen & David Cleaveland of Tivoli, NY; his step grandchildren, Allyson & Ryan Firmbach; his nieces, Corinne (Matthew) Grant of Rhode Island, and Kristen Cleaveland of Brooklyn, NY; his grandnieces & nephew, Elise & Alexander Grant; along with extended family & friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Monday, November 25th, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 6-8 pm. Monumental Lodge #374 F & AM will conduct services at 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at St. Paul's/Trinity Parish, Tivoli, NY. Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah will officiate. Burial will be at Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli.
Memorial donations may be made in George's memory to the Monumental Lodge #374, F&AM, PO Box 309 Tivoli, NY 12583, or to St. Paul's/Trinity Parish, Woods Rd, PO Box 68, Tivoli, NY 12583.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019