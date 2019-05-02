George Weldon



Wappingers Falls - George Weldon, a 40-year local area resident, died at home on Monday, April 29, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66.



Son of the late George P. and Elizabeth (McDevitt) Weldon, he was born in Queens on April 30, 1952. He resided in Flushing and attended trade school for plumbing & steamfitting, where he earned a certificate as a journeyman. He began working in 1977 as an apprentice. In 1979, he relocated to Dutchess County and joined the Local 21 (formerly 201) Plumbers & Steamfitters Union, where he continued to work up until his retirement. He had a tireless work ethic, and always did everything he could to support his family.



George endeavored in many hobbies such as gardening (especially tulips), nature and landscape photography, art, playing the guitar, horse races, and more. He enjoyed listening to music, especially classic rock, and his favorite artists included the Grateful Dead, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, and Carlos Santana. He spent many years volunteering as a coach for his kids' sporting events. As someone who loved nature, he actively played his part to preserve the environment. George also loved animals and always cherished his family pets throughout the years.



George will be remembered for his dedication to family & friends as well as his honest and forward nature with all those with whom he came in contact.



On December 7, 1980, he married Margaret DiPietro, who he called his "shining star" at Our Savior Church in Fishkill. Margaret survives at home in Wappingers Falls.



Additional survivors include his daughter, Heather Weldon of Beacon; his son, George P. Weldon, Jr. & his wife Melodie of LaGrange; his son, James Weldon of Beacon; his grandchildren, Chloe Tomlins, George P. Weldon III and Gabriella Weldon; his siblings, Peggy Grimes & her husband Mike, Richard Weldon, James Weldon & his wife Nina, Elizabeth Fallon & her husband Michael, and Mary Weldon & her partner Nomi Azul; his sister-in-law, Gail Weldon; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.



George is also survived by his faithful companion yellow lab and "fur baby", Jake.



Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6 at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to those who cared for George throughout his illness, especially his primary care physician, Dr. David Walker; his Hospice nurse, Julie Eads; and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Additionally, they would like to thank all of the Weldon Family's co-workers, who have provided unparalleled support during such a difficult time.



Donations in George's memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org).



For online tributes, you can visit George's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 2, 2019