Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
George William Manor


1944 - 2019
Vero Beach - George W. Manor, age 74, passed away October 26, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL.

He was born November 23, 1944 in Plattsburgh, NY to the late Bernard and Gladys Manor.

Mr. Manor served in the United States Army.

He was a member of the Eagles Nest and Moose Lodge of Vero Beach, and the American Legion of Vero and West Plattsburgh.

George worked for the NYS Department of Corrections as a corrections officer from 1967-93 and retired as a Captain.

Survivors include his daughters, Erin Manor and Shannon Kennedy of Maryland; son, Joshua Manor of New York; brother, Bernie Manor of San Diego, CA; sisters, Peggy Wolcott of South Glens Falls, NY and Jane Kish of Poulsbo, WA and four grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Evan and Ayden.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 20 years, Shirley Waggoner Manor in July of 2019.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
