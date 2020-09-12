1/1
Georgette E. Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgette E. Green

Georgette E. Green, age 60, went home to eternal peaceful rest on September 7, 2020 at Mid- Hudson Regional Hospital.

She was born October 4, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Mr. and Mrs. George and Mildred Green. Ms. Green was a lifetime resident of Poughkeepsie, New York.

She attended school through the City of Poughkeepsie School District. Georgette was employed for 32 years as a Certified Central Service Tech at Saint Francis/ Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester. Despite her illness she dedicated herself to her job and until she retired last year December 6, 2019. Georgie as she was fondly called by her siblings, and Aunt Gette by her nieces and nephews, always showed and had a strong love for her family that was never ending. She loved family functions so she can get together with the family to bless them with her contagious laugh and smile that brighten up any room. Georgie will be remembered for her warm, humble but lively spirit.

Left to cherish fond memories; her two sons, Mykee Byrd of Poughkeepsie, NY and Aki Cropp of Marietta, GA; one daughter, Tyisha Cropp of Decatur, GA; 3 granddaughters, Queen Azhane Byrd, Aniyah Cropp and Jurnee Byrd;4 grandsons, Yamir Brown, Mykee Byrd Jr., Amir Johnson, and Adin Cropp; one precious great-granddaughter, Zhalae Sora Thomas; two sisters, Darlene Johnson and Dawn Green both of Poughkeepsie, NY; one brother, Clifford Green of Poughkeepsie, NY. A Dear sister/friend, Lagretta Peart of Poughkeepsie, NY. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Georgette was predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. George and Mildred Green; 3 brothers, Daryl Green, Stanley Johnson and David S. Green Sr.; two sisters, Cynthia Curry and Lisa Green and a special friend, Cora Overby.

Ms. Green will repose 11:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved