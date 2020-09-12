Georgette E. Green



Georgette E. Green, age 60, went home to eternal peaceful rest on September 7, 2020 at Mid- Hudson Regional Hospital.



She was born October 4, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Mr. and Mrs. George and Mildred Green. Ms. Green was a lifetime resident of Poughkeepsie, New York.



She attended school through the City of Poughkeepsie School District. Georgette was employed for 32 years as a Certified Central Service Tech at Saint Francis/ Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester. Despite her illness she dedicated herself to her job and until she retired last year December 6, 2019. Georgie as she was fondly called by her siblings, and Aunt Gette by her nieces and nephews, always showed and had a strong love for her family that was never ending. She loved family functions so she can get together with the family to bless them with her contagious laugh and smile that brighten up any room. Georgie will be remembered for her warm, humble but lively spirit.



Left to cherish fond memories; her two sons, Mykee Byrd of Poughkeepsie, NY and Aki Cropp of Marietta, GA; one daughter, Tyisha Cropp of Decatur, GA; 3 granddaughters, Queen Azhane Byrd, Aniyah Cropp and Jurnee Byrd;4 grandsons, Yamir Brown, Mykee Byrd Jr., Amir Johnson, and Adin Cropp; one precious great-granddaughter, Zhalae Sora Thomas; two sisters, Darlene Johnson and Dawn Green both of Poughkeepsie, NY; one brother, Clifford Green of Poughkeepsie, NY. A Dear sister/friend, Lagretta Peart of Poughkeepsie, NY. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Georgette was predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. George and Mildred Green; 3 brothers, Daryl Green, Stanley Johnson and David S. Green Sr.; two sisters, Cynthia Curry and Lisa Green and a special friend, Cora Overby.



Ms. Green will repose 11:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









