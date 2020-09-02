1/1
Georgette Kurdt
1951 - 2020
Georgette Kurdt

Wappingers Falls - Georgette L. Kurdt, 68, a lifelong area resident, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Born in New York City on December 12, 1951, Georgette was the daughter of the late Theodore and Lydia (Kleiss) Frank. In 1972, she enrolled at SUNY Oswego and later completed her B.S. at Marist College, graduating in 1988.

She began her career at I.B.M. on January 12, 1987 and was currently serving as a software engineer at the company's facility in Poughkeepsie.

Georgette enjoyed horseback riding, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family and friends.

In 1969, she met Kenneth Kurdt. They were married on January 12, 1974 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie. Kenneth survives at home after 46 years of marriage.

Additional survivors include her daughters and their husbands, Erica & Kurt Rottenkolber of Wappingers Falls and Raina & John Astras of Clayton, NC; her grandchildren, Emily & Eli Rottenkolber and Abigail & Efren Astras; her sisters, Doretta LaBarr of Erin, Lydia Graves & her husband Chester of LaGrangeville, and Marcie Townsend & her husband James of Mechanicsville, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 4 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Route 52, Fishkill. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

Donations may be made in Georgette's memory in support of the Multiple Myeloma Program at Mount Sinai Health System by visiting http://giving.mountsinai.org/multiplemyeloma.

For online tributes, please visit Georgette's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
SEP
4
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
