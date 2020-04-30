|
|
Gerald A. Hamill
Ocean View - Gerald A. Hamill, 76 of Ocean View, DE passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 28, 1943 in Islandmore, Northern Ireland to the late Samuel James Hamill and Agnes Margretta (Leighton) Hamill.
Gerald came to America in 1951, later becoming a proud US Citizen. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Hartwick College, his Master's Degree from SUNY, New Paltz and his Juris Doctorate from Syracuse University.
Gerald was fiercely passionate about protecting and caring for children, particularly those at risk, and made this his life's work. He served as an American History teacher and a devoted Law Guardian before becoming a Family Court Attorney and Judge. He also spent many years as a Sunday school teacher at the Dewitt Community Church in Dewitt NY. He concluded his professional career as an Administrative Law Judge and was then able to realize a lifelong dream of retiring to a home at the beach in Ocean View, DE.
He was a well-known avid sports fan, and was a member of the Men's Soccer team at Hartwick College. He coached the Arlington High School Men's soccer team and his daughter' soccer teams.
However, Gerald will be best remembered for his devotion to his family, and how much he enjoyed spending time with them. His loving demeanor, wonderful sense of humor, and joy for life will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Hamill
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Anne Colwell Hamill; six adoring daughters, Beth Defrances (Roch), Tracy Hamill (Adam Knezevich), Erin Smail (Paul), Tiffany Hamill, Darcy Hamill (Shawn Scott) and Kristen Simpson (Ray Jr.); seven beloved grandchildren, Sarah Cookson, Brayden and Chessa Knezevich, Owen and Ella Smail, Bianca Scott and Kingsley Simpson and four admiring siblings, Mamie Arvanetes, Foy Keeley, Samuel Hamill (Tillie) and Margaret Simpson.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020