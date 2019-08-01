|
|
In Memoriam
Gerald M. Rassman
First Anniversary in Heaven
Gerry, Razz, Poppy, Pop, Daddy, Babe, Mr. R...known by many names and loved by all.
It has been a year since you left this earth. We know that you are not truly gone; you continue to live in our hearts and guide us from heaven.
We strive to do the right thing and make
you proud.
We miss you today and every day, but we know that we will see
you again.
Your Loving Family and Friends
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019