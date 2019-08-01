Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Rassman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald M. Rassman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald M. Rassman In Memoriam
In Memoriam

Gerald M. Rassman

First Anniversary in Heaven

Gerry, Razz, Poppy, Pop, Daddy, Babe, Mr. R...known by many names and loved by all.

It has been a year since you left this earth. We know that you are not truly gone; you continue to live in our hearts and guide us from heaven.

We strive to do the right thing and make

you proud.

We miss you today and every day, but we know that we will see

you again.

Your Loving Family and Friends
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.