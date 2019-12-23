Services
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
(845) 855-3550
For more information about
Gerald Basso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s Church
Pawling, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Basso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald S. Basso


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald S. Basso Obituary
Gerald S. Basso

Holmes - Gerald (Jerry) Basso left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Port Chester Hospital to the late Savino and Marie Basso, he lived most of his life in Harrison, NY before moving to Holmes. Educated in Harrison, he served in the National Guard from 1965-1971. He was a service technician for Sears until a devasting accident caused an early retirement. He was married to his teenage sweetheart, Cheryl, for 53 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his two sons, Michael and wife Elena of Belle Mead, NJ and Brian of Westchester, NY, and grandson Andrew who was the love of his life. He also leaves behind three sisters and a brother, a brother-in-law, Roger, who was like a brother to him, and several nieces & nephews, and loving cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his younger brother, David.

Jerry was a good husband, father, and poppy. He loved life and always had a smile and joke for everyone. He will be sorely missed by all.

Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY on Thursday, December 26th from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. John's Church, Pawling. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -