Gerald S. Basso
Holmes - Gerald (Jerry) Basso left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 after a short illness.
Born in Port Chester Hospital to the late Savino and Marie Basso, he lived most of his life in Harrison, NY before moving to Holmes. Educated in Harrison, he served in the National Guard from 1965-1971. He was a service technician for Sears until a devasting accident caused an early retirement. He was married to his teenage sweetheart, Cheryl, for 53 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his two sons, Michael and wife Elena of Belle Mead, NJ and Brian of Westchester, NY, and grandson Andrew who was the love of his life. He also leaves behind three sisters and a brother, a brother-in-law, Roger, who was like a brother to him, and several nieces & nephews, and loving cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his younger brother, David.
Jerry was a good husband, father, and poppy. He loved life and always had a smile and joke for everyone. He will be sorely missed by all.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY on Thursday, December 26th from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. John's Church, Pawling. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019