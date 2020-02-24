|
Geraldine "Geri" Bird
Grand Gorge - Geraldine "Geri" Bird, 90, of Grand Gorge, NY passed away at home on February 18, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1929 in Rhinebeck, NY to the late George and Sarah (Simmons) Wyant.
Geri was predeceased by her siblings Gertrude Wyant, Laura Strickle, Dorothy Wendover, William Wyant, Lloyd Wyant, George Wyant, Byron Wyant, Winifred Donerly, Eve Harring and Raymond Wyant; and her grandson Scott Powell.
She is survived by her brother Robert Wyant, her children Edward Link, Elizabeth Powell, Eva Steward, Cathi Eason-Link, Raymond Link, Timothy Link and Robert Bird, her longtime companion LeRoy Carley, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Geri worked at Community Action for many years. She loved to entertain her friends, family and coworkers with her guitar and piano playing. She was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills and New York Mets. She loved spending time with her loved ones and was well known for her lasagna and peanut butter fudge.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on March 1, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at the Red Hook Elks Lodge, 7711 Albany Post Rd, Red Hook. Flowers are welcome at the Elks Lodge, and other contributions can be made to Community Action at www.communityactionangelsny.org/donate-now.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020