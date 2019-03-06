Geraldine "Gerry" Harden



HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Geraldine T. Harden, 83, a lifelong area resident died on March 3, 2019 at home.



Born in Poughkeepsie on May 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Travor) Baright. Gerry had been active with the 4H Club and the Bethel Methodist Church in Staatsburg. She was employed as a secretary at Rudolph's Jewelry and MN Schenck, both in Poughkeepsie. Together with her husband, Gerry was resident manager of many area apartment complexes including Summit Gardens, Royal View, Skytop Apartments, Greenhills of Glenham, Fishkill Park Apartments, and Fishkill Park Condos.



On September 19, 1954 in Staatsburg, Gerry married Harold E. "Gene" Harden. Her husband of 64 years survives at home. She is also survived by her children, David Harden of Hopewell Junction, Jeffrey Harden and his wife Kristine of East Moriches, Brian Harden and his wife Donna of Wingdale, and Linda Woodsum and her husband Greg of Weare, NH; her daughter-in-law, Carrie Harden; her grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Michael, Jason, Shannan, Jonathan, Andrew, Rachel, Brianna, and Chelsea; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, Sylus, and Sawyer; her sister, Diann Weckesser and her husband Richard; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gerry was also predeceased by her son, Harold Harden Jr. in 2016 and her brother, Herbert Baright.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Private entombment will be at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Gerry's memory to Hospice Foundation, Inc. Please visit Gerry's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019