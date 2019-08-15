|
Geraldine Jacobs
FISHKILL - Geraldine A. Jacobs, 90, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019.
Geraldine is survived by her 2 children, her 4 grandchildren, and neices and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Kastendieck and her sister, Mary Jane Malone.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please visit Geraldine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 15, 2019