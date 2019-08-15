Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Jacobs Obituary
Geraldine Jacobs

FISHKILL - Geraldine A. Jacobs, 90, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019.

Geraldine is survived by her 2 children, her 4 grandchildren, and neices and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Kastendieck and her sister, Mary Jane Malone.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Please visit Geraldine's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now