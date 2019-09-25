|
Geraldine Louise Eisermann
Millerton - Geraldine Louise Eisermann, 64, a three year resident of Millerton, NY died unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Millerton. Geri worked in the financial management and banking industry in New York City for Chase Manhattan Bank and most recently for a retirement funding company based in Manhattan. Her financial expertise and advise will be greatly missed by her employers and her many clients. Prior to moving to Millerton, Geri resided in Peekskill, NY for many years and also in Pawling and Wingdale, NY.
Born June 20, 1955 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Otto D. and Eileen F. (Krigel) Eisermann. Geri was a graduate of Carmel High School and attended college in California. Geri enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially her weekly coffee visits on Saturday with her dear brother Otto and his wife Theresa at their home in Millerton. An avid reader, Geri also enjoyed spending time at the Dover Plains Library in Wingdale and read the daily newspapers cover to cover every day. Aunt Geri will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity. She purchased free passes to the Bronx Zoo for each niece and nephew every year. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Geri is survived by her brother Otto W. and his wife Theresa D. Eisermann, Sr. and their children, Theresa, Eileen, Wendy, Kevin and Jonathan and their spouses and a niece Laura Eisermann; twenty one great nieces and nephews and one great great niece and several friends and colleagues. In addition to her parents, Geri was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Eisermann, a nephew, Otto W. Eisermann, Jr. and a great nephew, Jacob J. Stickle.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019