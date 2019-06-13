Services
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Poughkeepsie - Geraldine M Coullahan long time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on June 11, 2019 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida after a series of health issues. Geraldine was born and raised in Boston, MA. She is survived by Joseph Peter Coullahan, her friend and loving husband of 57 years; her brother Gerard "Micky" Cotter her three children: Joseph M Coullahan of Poughkeepsie, NY, Michael L Coullahan of Huntington Beach, CA and Lisa Coullahan of Bremerton, WA.; also by her cherished grandchildren: Ian and Delaney Coullahan, Cole and Bridget Brooks.

Geraldine was a talented cook and loved to entertain. She was also an avid gardner and brought beauty and warmth wherever she went. Geraldine worked in Human Resources at Barclay's Bank for many years and served as Secratary for the organization NAMI in her retirement.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15th 2019, from 1-4PM at the Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. in Poughkeepsie, NY12603. A graveside service is planned at the Forrest Hills Cemetery in Boston this August. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
