Geraldine "Gerry" Simone
Geraldine "Gerry" Simone

Highland - Geraldine (Gerry) Simone passed away peacefully at her home in Highland, NY, on September 18, 2020, at the age of 95.

She was born in Goldsboro, NC on May 10, 1925, and has many family and friends still in that area.

In her spare time, she loved making her yard beautiful, cooking, and making Christmas cookies for everyone she knew.

What she loved the most was being at home with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Phillis Simone and son Kenneth Simone, both from Highland, NY. She was predeceased by her son Vincent Simone II. Her grandchildren Jason McAteer, Vincent Simone III, and Renessa Sullivan visited her often and loved to play card games with her. Her eight great-grand children would make her eyes light up.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In observance of New York State guidlines, we will be limiting our visitors to no more then 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained. All individuals inside the building must wear acceptable face coverings.

Graveside service and burial will be held at Lloyd Cemetery, 841 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY, on Tuesday, September 22nd at 10:00 am.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
