Geraldine VanLeuven-Roth
Hyde Park - Geraldine "Gerry" VanLeuven-Roth 84, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on August 2, 2019 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Gerry was born on April 9, 1935 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Harold VanLeuven Sr. and Irene Beesmer.
She is survived by her children Irene (Eric) Bidmead, Pa., Mike Lamoree, Poughkeepsie, James (Meaghan Oberle)Lamoree, Fla., Margaret (Doug) Gould, Fla. and Richard (Janet) Lamoree, Az. Also surviving are her sisters Mildred Bendix, Hyde Park, Nettie Farrier and Dorothy Witherwax, Poughkeepsie and Loretta Wilde Jenkins, Tivoli. Gerry also leaves her grandchildren Thomas, Jason, Christopher, Justin, Tyler and Nicole Olsen/Lamoree, Megan Rosa, Molly Martinez and Lauren Boshart.
Besides her parents, Gerry was predeceased by her beloved son Charles Lamoree Jr., a brother Harold VanLeuven Jr. and a sister Anna Graham.
Cremation took place immediately. There will be no services or calling hours. In her honor, please enjoy life and be loving to all. Make a donation to a food pantry in need.
I thank my oldest grandchild, Thomas, for all his support and caring throughout the past years. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, 39 So. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019