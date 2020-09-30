Geraldine Vincent
Poughkeepsie - Geraldine Elizabeth Zahn Vincent , 88 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed into eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Geraldine was born on December 30, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY to August "Gus" Zahn and Martha "Muffy" Zahn, both predeceasing her. She married Delmar Slater Vincent in April, 1952 who also predeceased her. Together, they moved to Henmond Boulevard in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1954 , raised their family and lived their lives to completion.
Geraldine spent most of her adult life being a wife, homemaker and raising her children. During most spring times, she could be found at her father Gus's house on Pine Street helping sell the shad he netted in the Hudson River. Running the "business" and mixing with the customers was one of her favorite times. Nothing brought Gerald more joy than to be around her family, especially during the holidays. She was always there for her family, whether to lend a hand or to tender advice. She adored passing on her "lessons learned" to others. Geraldine spent much of her later years watching and enjoying the birds, squirrels, deer and fox that came to "get some treats" from her feeder or just wave "hello" as they passed through her yard.
Geraldine is survived by her children: Kevin Vincent/wife Theresa, Douglas Vincent/wife Loretta, Maura Ditzler/husband Jesse, Lee Loughran and Mitchell Vincent/wife Mercedes and her sister Joann Wilkinson of Hyde Park, NY. "Gerry" is also survived by 10 wonderful grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. You will be missed by many Mom...
There will be a private gathering for family at Fishkill Rural Cemetery where she will be interred in their mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com