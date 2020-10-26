Dr. Geraldo Martin Vincente DePorres



Newburgh - Dr. Geraldo Martin Vincente DePorres, known to all that love him as Gerry, age 66, of Newburgh, NY pass away peacefully on 10/21/20. He was born on July 19, 1954 in Newburgh, NY.



In his lifetime Gerry worked for the Newburgh City School, McQuade Foundation, Rehabilitation Programs Inc, and New Horizons Resources, before moving to Atlanta Georgia where he worked as a counselor



He was a volunteer as well as a member of the board at Dutchess Outreach. He served countless meals at the Lunch Box. He also collected and delivered thousands of pounds of food during the "Stamp Out Hunger drive. His calling to help anyone in need said so much about him.



His personal and professional accomplishments included service as president of the board of the directors of Eagle Case Management as well as being a board member of New York State Senior Companions. He also served as a board member of the Dutchess County Mental Health Association and AHORA.



He was a faithful member of St Patrick's Church in Newburgh NY, where he was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, A member of the parish council and a member of the St Matin Society.



He received countless awards including 2007 Marist College President's Award for Community Service.



He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Social Science from Mount St. Mary's College. He furthered his education by earning his Master's degree in Mental Health Counseling and Psychotherapy from Long Island University. Lastly earning his PH.D. in Mental Health Service Administration from London based Walsingham University.



He is survived by his son Jaime Geraldo DePorres and his wife Jacqueline DePorres of Atlanta GA; Luis and Dara Piedra; grandchildren Jazmine M DePorres, Aryana Vermette, Isac and Kai Piedra; sisters Ramona Reed, Sheri Winston Gordon, Sheryl Winston Hayes and Tamara Winston Norris; Alva Hanson and Alayna Stone, Tamekico Wellington, Vernon McFarlane, Adam Reed, Tumajanae Page and many other nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his mother Willa Mae Reed, his father Lawrence Allen Winston, and his sister Lonietta McFarlane Walker.



Grave site service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery on Saturday October 13, 2020 from 10am - 11am with a private reception for family afterward.









