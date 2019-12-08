|
Gerard A. Cox
Wappingers Falls - Gerard, well known to friends as "Jerry," died peacefully on December 5 at Filosa Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Danbury, Connecticut, following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Wappinger Falls, New York, Jerry's story first began in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. On November 10, 1933, Jerry was born to Margaret and Anthony V. Cox. His tales of childhood not only included character sketches of people from the neighborhood, he often noted the influences of his older brother James and the happenings of younger sister Margaret Mary.
Education played a pivotal role in Jerry's life including his early days at St. Helena School, Cardinal Hayes High School and Marist Preparatory School. On July 26, 1952 at St. Joseph's Novitiate, Jerry was ordained a Marist Brother, taking the name Brother Stephen Luke, and further prioritizing education as a vocation.. In 1955, Jerry graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. After teaching assignments led him to points familiar (Bronx, NY) and new (Miami, FL), as well as earning graduate degrees in English and Theatre Arts from Hunter College, Jerry eventually returned to Marist College in 1967 as a member of the English faculty.
By 1969, Jerry left the Marist Brothers but remained committed to Marist College taking on the position of Associate Dean for Student Academic Affairs. On December 26, 1970, at Epiphany Church in New York, NY, Jerry assumed an entirely new role: husband to Margaret "Peggy" Bellino, also from the Bronx.
The decades that followed are a collage of career achievements, family milestones and creative explorations. During his tenure at Marist, Jerry became Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs in 1979. Jerry oversaw a period of remarkable change and growth in the student body, from the exponential increase in resident students to the development of a Division I athletics program. He also established a mentor program to ease student transitions into college life. His love of drama fueled the development of the Marist Theater program. Jerry gave equal weight to being a school administrator and a teacher. He believed in the importance of college not only as a means of building intellect, he understood college as an experience to build character. To Jerry, there was no better place to stretch than in a classroom or on the stage. In 2001, after 32 years of dedicated service, Jerry retired from administrative duties at Marist; he continued to teach and advise the theater group until 2007.
Peggy and Jerry's marriage of over 45 years included three children and a life well rooted in friendship and love. Of all the roles Jerry has played, those of father and grandfather were at the top of the list. He was also a creative soul. Jerry's brilliant mind embraced life's complexities and turned them into stories to be told and shared. He was a published poet and award-winning playwright. Whether crafting a handwritten note or tending to the garden, he approached much in life with great thought and care. Jerry invested deeply in those he met along the way, and we will be forever grateful for his wisdom, humor and friendship.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister as well as his wife, Peggy. Jerry is survived by his son Stephen and his wife Marci, of Fishkill, NY; son Anthony and his wife Kristen, of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughter Anne Marie and husband Jonathan Koster of Danbury CT; sister-in-law Mary Jane Cox of Cedar City, Utah; brother-in-law Albert Bellino and his wife Barbara of Manchester, VT; brother-in-law Robert H. Hazelton, Jr of Moravia, NY; grandchildren Grace, Aidan, Tessa, Catie, Lily, and Zachary; nieces and nephews Bob, Peggy, Alison, Michael, A.T., and Andrew.
Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11am on Saturday, December 14 at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel, Marist College, 3399 North Road in Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Avenue in Poughkeepsie.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of those who have helped during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that gifts be made in Jerry's memory to the Gerard A. Cox Scholarship; c/o College Advancement; Marist College; 3399 North Road; Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019