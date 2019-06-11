|
Gerard A. "Jerry" La Colla
Beacon - Gerard Anthony La Colla, 81, passed away peacefully on June 9 surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Albert La Colla, his four children; Jacqueline Luciano (Bill), Michael La Colla (Sue), Susan Wade (Randall) and Peter La Colla (Liz); his grandchildren; Lane (Selin), Loren and Michael La Colla; Christopher and Julie Luciano; Alex and Erica Wade; Megan La Colla-Linquist, Blaine and Logan Wells and great-grandson Kubilai La Colla.
Jerry was born in Beacon on October 24, 1937 to Gerard V. La Colla and Julia Daddario. He graduated from Beacon HS in 1956. He married Barbara and earned a BS in Civil Engineering from RPI in 1960 while chasing after their first two children.
His career began with Chicago Bridge & Iron managing the construction of storage vessels which landed him overseas working in Italy, Spain and England.
He later worked for the U.S. Department of State managing the construction of US state buildings in Cyprus and Singapore.
Upon retiring, his love of travel continued and he especially enjoyed cruising around the world. He never stopped planning that next family trip.
He had a personal curiosity of people and their lives and enjoyed striking up conversations; always providing a bit of advice and wisdom. His passion and memory of historical and personal events was remarkable and he always had relevant stories to share.
