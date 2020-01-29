|
Gerard Callahan
BEACON FALLS, CT - Gerard A. Callahan, 51, died unexpectedly on January 27, 2020.
Born in the Bronx on June 16, 1968, he was the son of Diann (Salaun) Callahan of Wappingers Falls, and the late Raoul Callahan. Gerard was raised in Wappingers Falls, and had also lived in Waterbury and Wolcott, CT. He proudly served our country in the US Army in Afghanistan and was the recipient of many medals including the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Senior Aviator Badge, and Army Achievement Medal.
For the past 8 years, Gerard had been employed as a Logistics Analyst for Sikorsky Aircraft Aviation Company in Stratford, CT. He was a member and volunteer at the Connecticut Air & Space Center in Stratford, CT and was a mentor for the Wolcott High School Robotics Team.
In addition to his mother, Gerard is also survived by his children, Connor and Evyn Callahan of Wolcott, CT; his siblings, Michael Callahan of Catskill, Christine Callahan of Wappingers Falls, Diann Bush of Catskill, and Joseph Callahan of Wappingers Falls; his niece, Ashley Rosario; and his nephew, Louis Bush III.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 11am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Curtiss Hangar Restoration Fund, C.A.S.C., PO Box 1293, Stratford, CT 06615-1293. Please visit Gerard's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020