|
|
Gerard Salamone
Fishkill - Gerard Salamone, 77, a resident of Fishkill, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on June 25, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY Gerard was the son of Alessandro and Domenica Salamone.
Gerard proudly served in the United States Army and was one of New York City's Bravest where he worked as a Firefighter.
On November 16, 1968 he married the love of his life Marie, at St. Finbars Church in Brooklyn, NY.
Gerard enjoyed singing and entertaining, Frank Sinatra music, and was known for his sense of humor. Above all, he loved being a Husband, Father and Grandfather.
Survivors include his wife Maria, Children: Gerard C. Salamone (Felicia), Steven F. Salamone (Rebecca) and Gina M. DiFalco (Mark), and his grandchildren: Stefanie & Alyssa Salamone, Samantha, Alison & Christopher Salamone and Matthew, Jack, Daniel, David and Nicole DiFalco.
Gerard is pre-deceased by his grandson Francesco Gerard Salamone.
Calling hours will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill. 1089 Main Street Fishkill, NY from 1-4pm and 7-9pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday August 22, 2019 10am at St. Mary's Mother of the Church in Fishkill. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.
Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 19, 2019