Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Mother of the Church
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Salamone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Salamone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard Salamone Obituary
Gerard Salamone

Fishkill - Gerard Salamone, 77, a resident of Fishkill, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on June 25, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY Gerard was the son of Alessandro and Domenica Salamone.

Gerard proudly served in the United States Army and was one of New York City's Bravest where he worked as a Firefighter.

On November 16, 1968 he married the love of his life Marie, at St. Finbars Church in Brooklyn, NY.

Gerard enjoyed singing and entertaining, Frank Sinatra music, and was known for his sense of humor. Above all, he loved being a Husband, Father and Grandfather.

Survivors include his wife Maria, Children: Gerard C. Salamone (Felicia), Steven F. Salamone (Rebecca) and Gina M. DiFalco (Mark), and his grandchildren: Stefanie & Alyssa Salamone, Samantha, Alison & Christopher Salamone and Matthew, Jack, Daniel, David and Nicole DiFalco.

Gerard is pre-deceased by his grandson Francesco Gerard Salamone.

Calling hours will be Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill. 1089 Main Street Fishkill, NY from 1-4pm and 7-9pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday August 22, 2019 10am at St. Mary's Mother of the Church in Fishkill. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.

Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now