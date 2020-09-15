Gertrude Ann Heller Bennett
Rhinebeck - Gertrude Ann Heller Bennett died on September 13, 2020 at Arch Care at Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born on May 18, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Harold A. and Annabelle Slauson Keller. She resided in this area most of her life. Ann was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and worked at local hospitals and physician offices.
She is survived by four children; Steven E. Heller and wife Carol of Rhinebeck, NY, Scott M. Heller of Ann Arbor, IL wife Jean of Lakeland, FL, Stuart A. Heller of Riverdale, NY, and Suzanne Brigman and husband Bobby of Lakeland, FL, six grandchildren; Becky, Courteney, Katie, Susie, Timmy, and Mark, two greatgrandchildren; Jaedon and Conner Schell, two brothers; Ted (Susan) of California and Wayne (Ginny) of Livingston Manor, NY several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband; Courtenay L. Bennett and grandson; Michael Courtenay Heller. Following cremation, she will be buried in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Pleasant Valley. No calling hours, and burial is at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smile Train or to a charity of your choice
