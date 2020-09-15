1/1
Gertrude Ann Heller Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Ann Heller Bennett

Rhinebeck - Gertrude Ann Heller Bennett died on September 13, 2020 at Arch Care at Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born on May 18, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Harold A. and Annabelle Slauson Keller. She resided in this area most of her life. Ann was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and worked at local hospitals and physician offices.

She is survived by four children; Steven E. Heller and wife Carol of Rhinebeck, NY, Scott M. Heller of Ann Arbor, IL wife Jean of Lakeland, FL, Stuart A. Heller of Riverdale, NY, and Suzanne Brigman and husband Bobby of Lakeland, FL, six grandchildren; Becky, Courteney, Katie, Susie, Timmy, and Mark, two greatgrandchildren; Jaedon and Conner Schell, two brothers; Ted (Susan) of California and Wayne (Ginny) of Livingston Manor, NY several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; Courtenay L. Bennett and grandson; Michael Courtenay Heller. Following cremation, she will be buried in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Pleasant Valley. No calling hours, and burial is at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smile Train or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840. To Send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved