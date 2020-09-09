Gertrude Kurdt
Fishkill - Gertrude Kurdt, a resident of Fishkill for 54 years, formerly of New Jersey, Maine, and Long Island, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Wingate at Beacon Health Care Facility. She was 94.
Daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Heraucourt) Prussner, she was born in Wyandanch, NY on May 19, 1926. During World War II, Gertrude worked as a mail delivery person for Grumman Aviation in Long Island. Following the war, she became a private secretary working for Robert Moses.
On August 3, 1947, she married Bernard P. Kurdt in Deer Park. They resided in Lindenhurst until 1958 when they relocated to Cumberland Center, ME. In 1962, they moved to Pemberton, NJ, where Gertrude worked as the principal's assistant for Northern Burlington High School. Gertrude and Bernard settled in Fishkill in 1966. She was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church (Fishkill) and worked for Dr. Irving Mond (Beacon).
She was predeceased by her husband on January 8, 2003.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Kurdt of Wappingers Falls; her granddaughter, Erica Rottenkolber & her husband Kurt of Wappingers Falls; her granddaughter, Raina Astras & her husband John of Clayton, NC; her great-grandchildren, Emily & Eli Rottenkolber and Abigail & Efren Astras; her brother-in-law, William Kurdt & his wife Dolores of Lindenhurst; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Gertrude was recently predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Georgette Kurdt, on August 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
