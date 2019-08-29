Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
1933 - 2019
Gertrude M. Moultry Obituary
Gertrude M. Moultry

Poughkeepsie - Gertrude M. Moultry, 85, entered into eternal rest after a long illness on August 23, 2019 at home, with her family by her side. She was born November 16, 1933 in Sharon, CT to Frank and Effie (Clore) Strother of Virginia.

Gertrude was a loving and caring woman who worked for Wassaic State School as an aide for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. Her hobbies included crocheting, crossword puzzles and gardening.

She is survived by her children Diane Moultry, Kevin Moultry and Patricia Payne (Phillip), sister Effie Newman, nephew Frank Strother, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Friday August 30, 2019, 10am-11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, 845-452-1840 with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery, Hyde Park. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
