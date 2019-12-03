|
|
Gertrude Marie "Trudy" Brill
Sharon, CT - Gertrude Marie "Trudy" Brill (Ell), 85, passed away on Wednesday November 13 in Sharon, CT. surrounded by her family. Born March 17, 1934 in Newark, N.J. Trudy was the daughter of Gustave and Elsie Ell of Irvington, New Jersey.
Trudy married to Herman H. Brill on October 22, 1955 in Irvington N.J. He predeceased her on June 3, 2011. Trudy spent 7 years of her childhood (1939-1946) living in the village of Bad Peterstal in the Black Forest region of southern Germany. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother to 4 sons. Upon moving to Hyde Park and as her kids had grown, she went to work for the Capitol Bakery, Karl Ehmer's, Mickey's Meat Market and retired after a 22 year career at Marshall's on South Road in Poughkeepsie. She was a long time member of Germania in Poughkeepsie and enjoyed all events connected to her heritage. She loved her pet Dachshunds, dancing, reading, word puzzles, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her children; Andrew Brill and his wife Eva, Frederick Brill and his wife Terri, Christopher Brill and his wife Christina, and Karl Heinz Brill and his wife Kelly. Her sister Ingeborg Cuizio of Boca Raton Fla. Eight grandchildren Erick, Jacqueline, Angela, Hans Dietrich, Markus, Madelena, Jakob and Amelia. Five great-grandchildren Anders, Charleigh, Oliver, Chase, and Avery as well as several nieces and nephews.
There are no formal services planned but the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for friends and family in early 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor and memory to Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County at www.careofdc.org OR the at act.alz.org. Condolences can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019