Gertrude S. Painter



Lagrnage, New York - Gertrude S. Painter, long-time resident of LaGrange, NY, entered into God's Glory on February 23, 2019 at home. Trudy was born on August 22, 1930 in Glenside, Pennsylvania to Clara and Bernhardt Schmidt. She was an only child.



Trudy received a Bachlor's Degree in Teaching from Millersville State Teachers College in 1952 and a Master's Degree in Humanistic Studies from SUNY New Paltz in 1993. She married John Painter on June 27, 1953 in Glenside, Pennsylvania. Together they raised their four children at their home in LaGrange, NY.



Trudy taught elementary education primarily in the Arlington School District, sold World Book Encyclopedias and worked at the Lightning G Tack and Leather Shop in LaGrange.



Trudy enjoyed planning family events: birthdays, holidays, gatherings, vacations, adventures. She traveled by freighter to China several times; took educational cruises with Lindblad Expeditions; and traveled extensively through out Europe, Asia and the US. She was a Girl Scout Leader; a member of the Mid-Hudson Mensen Society; joined in on Utne Salons; and participated in classes at The Omega Institute in Rhinebeck. She was a member of Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church. She was always busy knitting something for her family, family friends, dolls and the 'preemies' at Vassar Hospital. She was passionate about reading, learning, travel, history, politics, environmental protection, trees, dogs, and horses.



Trudy suffered through many trials in her life but never lost her ability to laugh or to look forward to something "fun".



In addition to her devoted husband and primary caregiver Johnny, she is remembered by three children, Steven Painter of Pleasant Valley; Michael Painter and wife Sue of the Town of Poughkeepsie; Laurie DeCiutiis and husband Dan of Red Hook; three grandchildren, Kyla, Shawn, and Danielle; and her great granddaughter Isabella.



In addition to her parents, she has joined her beloved son Terry.



There will be a private funeral at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.



Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation at



parkinsonhope.org



If you would like to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary