Gertrude T. "Dolly" Simmons



Gertrude T. "Dolly" Simmons, a former longtime Staatsburg and Hyde Park resident, died July 7, 2020, at Broward Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Members of her family, including Shawn R. Simmons and Edwina Vaca, were at her bedside during the final moments. She was 85.



Born in Staten Island on January 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Proctor and Gertrude Schneider. On April 20, 1958, she married Harmon V. Simmons in Sharon, Connecticut. Harmon worked for the National Park Service at the Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site and Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site as a park ranger and interpreter for nearly 40 years. Harmon died in 2013.



Dolly worked at Netherwood Elementary School in Hyde Park as a playground monitor for more than 35 years, leaving in fall 2019 following the onset of dementia.



She enjoyed gardening and baking, and her strawberry-rhubarb pie was so good, it never had a chance to cool down before her kids would finish it!



Dolly loved animals, especially cats and goats. Her dogs, Piper and Mrs. Bouvier, and cat Freddie were her constant companions in her later years. Dolly was a voracious reader and was fascinated by archaeology and history, as well as the origins of words and homeopathic remedies.



During the summer, Dolly was a garage sale and flea market enthusiast and spent time hunting for unique finds and Poppin' Fresh (Pillsbury) Doughboy memorabilia, which she avidly collected for many years.



Dolly had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed watching British comedies "Keeping Up Appearances," "As Time Goes By" and "Are You Being Served?" Although she loved classical music, she had an affinity for 80s/90s hard rock and heavy metal, with Judas Priest being her all-time favorite. She didn't really listen to the words - as she often would get lyrics hysterically wrong - but she loved the music!



She was an amazing Mom to three children, fun "second" Mom to many of her children's friends, and a great friend.



Dolly is survived by her two sons, Harmon G. Simmons of Poughkeepsie, and Shawn R. Simmons of Royal Palm Beach, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Allison Simmons-Jacobi and John Jacobi of Clayton, NC; grandson, Patrick Simmons of Royal Palm Beach; granddaughter, Victoria Simmons of Williamsburg, VA; and many nieces and nephews.



Cremation will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Coral Springs, FL.









