Gertrude Thiede
Gertrude Thiede

Red Hook - Gertrude "Trudy" Thiede of Red Hook, NY, died Monday, November 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.

She was born in Hoechst, Germany on April 25, 1927 to the late Georg and Wihelmine Gerber. She graduated from the Teacher's College in Koenigstein, Germany. Her husband, Raymond A. Thiede, whom she married in Germany in 1954, died in 2002.

Mrs. Thiede worked for the Red Hook Central School district for 23 years as an audiovisual and library clerk and as a substitute teacher. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Red Hook, a member of Milan Seniors, Rhinebeck AARP, and a member of NYSRA.

Trudy volunteered at the Northern Dutchess Hospital for many years and also did volunteer work for her church. She enjoyed making crafts and working in the garden.

Survivors include a daughter, Pamela A. Thiede of East Meadow, NY, her granddaughter, Kelley Francis (and grandson-in-law Matthew Francis) of West Palm Beach, FL; her grandson, Christopher Stevens of Levittown, NY; and her brother, Herbert Gerber of Germany; in addition to extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Trudy is predeceased by her siblings, Georg Gerber, Anni Gerber, and Ilse Petterson.

Memorial donations may be made in Trudy's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7420 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.

Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Red Hook, NY. The Rev. Jim Miller will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
