Gertrude Trani
Hyde Park - Gertrude Trani, 79, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died peacefully at her home on September 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born November 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Catherine McCarroll Daley. She was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
On July 21, 1963, in Poughkeepsie, she married her High School sweetheart, Frederick E. "Rick" Trani Jr. While a Navy wife, she was stationed in multiple places from 1963 to 1968, eventually returning home. Her husband, Navy Lieutenant Trani died in the line of duty on September 26, 1968 in Vietnam. She was a Gold Star Wife.
With the help of the GI Bill, Gert received her bachelor's degree from the State University of New Paltz and her Masters of Library Science from C.W. Post College in Long Island.
She worked as a Librarian at the Culinary Institute of America for over thirty years until her retirement.
Gert was a communicant of St. Peter's Church in Hyde Park and was a member of the church's prayer group and Needle group. She was also a member of the Hyde Park Historical Society and past member of the Hyde Park Library Board.
Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Trani, of Baltimore, MD; son, Christopher Trani, and wife, Shelley, of Hyde Park; five grandchildren, Maxwell A. Armstrong and wife, Sarah, and Samuel F. Armstrong, all of Baltimore, and Sofia R., Benjamin C., and Jack F. Trani, all of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
Gert was predeceased by her two brothers, Thomas J., and James V. Daley; and longtime companion, Edward M. Blodgett.
She is also survived her brother Tom's wife, Janice Daley, and Jim's wife, Faye Daley.
Ed's two children also survive, Keith Blodgett and wife, Leslie, of California, and Donna Lita of Texas, and their families.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, September 4th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Curley at 10 am, Saturday, September 5th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Gert's family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Peter's Church, 6 Fr. Cody Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
In keeping with NYS guidelines, proper COVID protocols will be observed. Masks are required and be prepared for longer than normal wait times at the funeral home.
