|
|
Gilbert A. Klein
Red Hook - Gilbert A. Klein, 68, of Red Hook, NY, passed away with his family by his side following a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Health Alliance- Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY.
Born on January 5, 1951, in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Daniel and Sylvia Evelyn (Dumbrov) Klein.
Gil was the owner and operator of J. B. Peel, Inc. based in Red Hook, NY. Known throughout the world as a fine coffee purveyor and roaster.
Known for his great love of music and extraordinary record collection, Gil also worked as a DJ for many years throughout the San Francisco area.
He is survived by a daughter Raina LeBron of Poughkeepsie, NY; his son Austin Klein of Rhinebeck, NY; a brother Howard Klein of Woodland Park, NJ; his grandchildren, Conner and Jaxson LeBron; his nieces, Dara Kornblatt of Haworth, NJ, and Jodi Munzer of River Vale, NJ; along with extended family and friends.
His ex-wife, best friend of 48 years, and dedicated caregiver- Patricia Klein, also survives Gil.
In addition to his parents, his sister in law, Susan Klein predeceased him.
As per Gil's wishes, his funeral services & internment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Gilbert's memory to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation at The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 1912,
East Greenwich, Rhode Island 02818.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019