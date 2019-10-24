Services
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 761-9303
Gilbert Leach
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hackensack Reformed Church,
Route 376
Wappingers Falls,, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hackensack Reformed Church,
Route 376
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Gilbert B. Leach


1931 - 2019
Gilbert B. Leach Obituary
Gilbert B. Leach

Wappingers Falls - Gilbert B Leach, 88, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Born on August 6, 1931, in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Lewis M. and Else Mae (Moll) Leach.

From 1951 until 1960, Gilbert served in the United States Coast Guard.

He then attended Western Michigan University and earned his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a valued employee of IBM for more than 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Lewis, Victor and Warren Leach.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie Ann Leach; his children, Kimberly Sopczyk (Scott) and their children, Benjamin (Jenny), Zachary and Carlton, and Kevin Leach (Kathy) and their children, Kevin Gallagher (Shannon), Heather and Danna; five great grandchildren; his sister, Eleanor Hartle, brother, Robert Leach (Jo); also many nieces and nephews.

A gathering will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at New Hackensack Reformed Church, Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. and a lunch will immediately follow at 12 p.m., all at the church.

In loving memory of Gilbert, contributions may be made to the Dutchess County Genealogy Society 549 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 1260.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
