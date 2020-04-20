|
Gilda Trepepi
Town of Hyde Park - Gilda Trepepi, 97, of the town of Hyde Park, formerly of Wappingers Falls and Hopewell Junction, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. She was born in Poughkeepsie December 1, 1922, the daughter of Joseph Chiavaroli and Gilda Trabucco. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank A. Trepepi, in 1983, her son, Frank J. Trepepi in 1986, and a daughter, Edelina M. Trepepi in 1984. Gilda was employed at IBM, East Fishkill as a process engineer until her retirement. A loving mother and grandmother, Gilda was a remarkable cook and baker and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She watched every Yankees baseball game possible, enjoyed gardening and crocheting, was in a bowling league, played softball, and was somewhat of a tomboy in her younger years. Gilda took numerous photos of her family over the years and we will enjoy perusing her many organized albums when we can eventually get together to celebrate her long, well lived life. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Trepepi and son-in-law Marc Della Guardia, with whom she resided, grandchildren Kristin Kennealy, Ethan Trepepi, Jared Trepepi, April Dunlap, and Armand Trepepi, 14 great grandchildren, the eldest Rianna Fiorito gave Gilda the gift of her one great great grandchild, a brother, Joseph Chiavaroli of Florida and several nieces and nephews, notably Mary Anne Finn Borquist, who was like a daughter. Gilda's family would like to pay a special thanks to her long time caregiver, Leila Howard, who enriched Gilda's last years with her tender loving care and exuberant personality. A private burial service will be held in St. Marys Cemetery, Wappingers Falls at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the . To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020