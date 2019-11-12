|
Gillian Corina Cox Creelman
Rockland, ME - Gillian Corina Cox Creelman (aged 86 years) passed suddenly Nov. 9, 2019, at her home in Rockland, Maine. Among the people who loved her and will always carry her in their hearts are her son Gordon MacKenzie and his wife Wendy of Millbrook, New York, and their daughters Cora and Cate MacKenzie; her son Colin Mackenzie and his wife Lynne of Ellsworth, Maine, and their daughters, Morgan and Bailey MacKenzie; her stepson Andrew Creelman and his wife Erin of Vinalhaven, Maine, and their children, Jessica and Gilmore Creelman; her stepdaughter Elizabeth Creelman of Newfoundland, Canada, and her children, Andrew and Clara Linegar; her sister Sonia Stevenson and her sons Sinclair and Toby Stevenson; and her good friend Deborah Pixley of Vinalhaven, Maine.
Born in London, England, on June 9, 1933, Gillian was the daughter of Matilda Caroline Law and Claude Russell Cox A.F.C., C.B.E. Gillian spent time in her youth in Singapore where her father was posted as Commander of the Airforce base. Her family returned to England in 1949. After graduation, she spent three years studying embroidery at the Royal School of Needlework in London. She then worked for a costume company well-known for dressing the cast of West End musicals; as a lecturer for the Royal School of Needlework; and teaching private lessons. In 1957, Gillian moved to Millbrook, New York, to join the Millbrook Needlework Guild, where she studied and taught, and which she eventually ran. The San Francisco School of Needlework & Design has many of Gillian's pieces and ran an exhibit of her work recently.
In 1959, Gillian married Gordon MacKenzie of Millbrook. After starting a family, she left the Guild but continued to teach for the American branch of the Embroiders Guild. She enjoyed sailing with her family and watching her husband race sports cars. It was during one of their sailing trips that she discovered the island of Vinalhaven, Maine, and met her future long-time friends, Pamela and Harry Hopewell. After her divorce, Gillian worked for a bank in Connecticut but maintained close ties with Vinalhaven where she eventually met Brenton Creelman, whom she married in 1983. She and Brenton enjoyed 30 happy years together, first in Duxbury, Massachusetts, then Thomaston, Maine, and finally Vinahaven, where they renovated and settled into a large house overlooking the busy harbor. Gillian became a U.S. citizen in 1985.
Gillian loved music, particularly the opera. She was a passionate gardener and spent untold hours tending her signature sprawling, luxuriant flower gardens, but she left the vegetable gardens to Brenton since he knew what he was doing and did all the cooking. She was a member of the Garden Club, the Bottle Brigade, and the Vinalhaven Land Trust, whose lectures and guided walks she enjoyed.
Gillian will be remembered as a generous, loving, creative woman with a keen sense of style. Her graceful demeanor, humility, and zest for life touched all who knew her and made our lives bigger. She was a loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and stepmother, and friend to countless others. She will be deeply missed by us all.
A gathering to celebrate Gillian's life will be held at later date.
Donations may be made in Gillian's memory to Vinalhaven Eldercare or Vinalhaven Fuel Fund.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019