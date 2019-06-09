Gina Marie Brien



Hopewell Junction - Gina Marie Brien, 63, an area resident since 1982, died on May 31, 2019 at New York Presbyterian - Hudson Valley Hospital Center, following a courageous seven-year battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.



Born on October 30, 1955 in the Bronx, Gina was the daughter of Dolores "Tiki" (Conforti) Masiello and the late Michael Masiello. Gina has been employed by Iron Mountain in Poughkeepsie, and she enjoyed kickboxing.



On August 2, 1997 at the Pirate Canoe Club, Gina married James Brien who survives at home. In addition to her husband and mother, Gina is survived by her children and their spouses, David King, Daniel and Megan King, Gabrielle and Tim O'Brien, and Raquel Brien; and her grandchildren, Dylan, Brendan, Ava and Nolan. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Masiello.



From Gina's close friend: "Yesterday the world lost one of the greatest women ever to live on this little green rock. My former co-worker, confidant, amazing friend, and all around one of the strongest and most amazing woman in the world, Gina Masiello Brien. I owe her more than these simple words can convey, and whether it be our looong talks about food, movies, me seeking parenting advice, or even just talking smack about our co-workers, I will miss her with every drop of my shriveled black heart. She was old school, in the BEST possible way. True to her word, loyal, no BS - Gina had no time for nonsense. But, at the same time, she was a big kid in a grownup body. She loved her family and I know for a fact that there was NOTHING she wouldn't have done for them. She was a lioness to her core. Everything in my heart goes out to Jim and the kids…"



There will be a celebration of Gina's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at their home from 11am until the cows come home. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Gina's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 9 to June 16, 2019