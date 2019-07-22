Gina Marie Madsen



Poughkeepsie, New York - Gina Marie Madsen, 96, a local resident since 1956, passed away peacefully in her home on July 18, 2019.



Daughter of Ellen Katrine Eskesen, Gina was born in Nr. Nebel, Denmark, on February 28, 1923. On August 16, 1949, she wed John Madsen in Graested, Denmark. Together they would share a fulfilling 57 years of marriage.



Gina had an extensive career with IBM, earning her position as department manager at East Fishkill in 1974 before retiring in 1986.



She was a parishioner at St. John s Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie.



Gina is predeceased by her husband, John (1917-2006), her son, Paul (1953-1973), and her four brothers in Denmark.



Gina is survived by her daughter, Linda Apuzzo and her husband Vincent, of Clintondale, NY, her brother, Henrik Eskesen, of Florida, her grandchildren, Gina Marie and Vincent, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of St. John s Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m..



Burial will be in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gina's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie, NY.



12603 or to the Alzheimer s Association, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Wm. G. Miller and Son Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 22 to July 24, 2019